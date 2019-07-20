European Stocks - 19-07-19

MOSCOW, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 19 July:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.26% to 12260.07 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.03% to 5552.34 points, British FTSE is up by 0.21% to 7508.70 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 0.07% to 1350.69 points.