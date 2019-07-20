LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-07-19
LONDON, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 0.92% to $1856.00, copper price is up by 2.36% to $6078.00, lead price is up by 4.53% to $2077.00, nickel price is up by 1.33% to $14440.00, tin price is down by 0.17% to $17810.00, zinc price is down by 1.28% to $2437.50, molybdenum price is up by 0.85% to $25970.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
