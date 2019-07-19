Armenian FM meets with President of German Marshall Fund

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with President of the German Marshall Fund Karen Donfried, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MFA Armenia Anna Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook page and posted the photo.

The reforms and democratic transformations in Armenia, as well as the prospects for cooperation with the Fund were discussed. FM Mnatsakanyan gave an expanded interview to German Marshall Fund about the domestic political priorities of Armenia.



Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan