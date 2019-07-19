Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 July

PM Pashinyan appoints Rafik Grigoryan 1st Deputy Justice Minister


YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Rafik Grigoryan 1st Deputy Minister of Justice, ARMENPRESS reports the decision is posted in e-gov.am website.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration