PM Pashinyan appoints Rafik Grigoryan 1st Deputy Justice Minister
YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Rafik Grigoryan 1st Deputy Minister of Justice, ARMENPRESS reports the decision is posted in e-gov.am website.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 19:18 PM Pashinyan appoints Rafik Grigoryan 1st Deputy Justice Minister
- 19:04 President Sarkissian receives CCAF Co-chair
- 17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-07-19
- 17:35 Asian Stocks - 19-07-19
- 17:23 Member of Supreme Judicial Council submits resignation
- 16:32 Armenian Ambassador to Georgia meets with governor of Kvemo Kartli
- 15:23 Alexis Ohanian to moderate panel at WCIT 2019 in Yerevan
- 14:38 Ruben Vardazaryan elected President of Supreme Judicial Council
- 14:27 PM personally tests food quality during visit to military unit
- 14:25 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Argentina
- 14:09 Armenian Army should be the most intellectual in the region - PM
- 12:52 Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with U.S. Congressmen in Washington D.C.
- 12:14 NSW Premier hopes Australia will recognize Armenian Genocide in near future – interview
- 12:12 Inecobank to sponsor "Sevan Startup Summit 2019"
- 12:07 Artsakh President receives delegation of Armenia’s Public Services Regulatory Commission
- 12:02 NordWind Airlines’ reserve plane lands in Yerevan
- 11:47 Armenia, Spain’s Málaga discuss development prospects of relations in several fields
- 11:21 Armenian Embassy in Russia releases details over evacuated passengers of Moscow-Yerevan flight
- 11:11 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative launches #AraratChallenge global crowdfunding campaign
- 10:44 President of Artsakh convenes consultation in Tigranakert
- 10:08 Preventing mass atrocities against members of religious groups is absolute priority for Armenia - FM
- 10:01 Plane evacuation flying from Moscow airport to Yerevan caused by strange smell on board
- 09:44 Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs meets Armenian community representatives in Russia
- 08:59 European Stocks - 18-07-19
- 08:57 US stocks up - 18-07-19
- 08:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-07-19
- 08:53 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 18-07-19
- 08:51 Oil Prices Down - 18-07-19
- 07.18-21:14 Syria's Grand Mufti expresses gratitude for humanitarian mission of Armenia
- 07.18-19:45 German Tourists start to visit Armenia significantly more
- 07.18-19:02 NSS Director proposes two options for overcoming illegal logging
- 07.18-18:48 Armenia in process of strengthening democratic institutions – Parliament Speaker
- 07.18-18:31 PM Pashinyan receives Prime Minister of the Australian State of New South Wales
- 07.18-18:26 Zareh Sinanyan pays 1st foreign visit to Russia in the post of Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affai
- 07.18-18:00 Newly appointed Ambassador of Czech Republic delivers credentials to President Sarkissian
11:44, 07.12.2019
Viewed 2262 times Armenian President signs decree on awarding Robert Joseph Dole with Order of Honor
14:01, 07.15.2019
Viewed 2096 times Mkhitaryan meets with Armenian community in LA
13:56, 07.12.2019
Viewed 2048 times Construction of new power station in Yerevan is the greatest investment of Italy’s Renco
12:45, 07.15.2019
Viewed 1930 times President Sarkissian awards renowned football coach Nikita Simonyan with Order
14:56, 07.18.2019
Viewed 1773 times Grand premiere of “Cilicia: The Land of Lions” mood reel trilogy to take place in Armenia soon