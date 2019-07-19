Army is place where citizens learn art of winning – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan accompanied by Defense Minister David Tonoyan and Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan visited a military regiment in Armavir Province and tasted the military food personally, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan also talked with the servicemen, noting that military service is one of the most intellectual specializations. “This means that in army our servicemen obtain numerous new knowledge and skills which can accompany you during your whole life, irrespective of the fact if you will continue military service or no”, Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, the Armenian army is the main place where the citizens learn the art and skills of winning. “I am confident that the talent of a winner exists in each of you and the Armed Forces must help you to discover that talent”, he said, emphasizing that the Armenian army must be the most combat ready army in the region. “I see the reaching of this goal the following way – The Armenian army must be the most intellectual army and in order this to happen, the Armenian public must be the most intellectual public in the region and the Republic of Armenia must be the most intellectual country in the region”, PM Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan wished the servicemen success in their service, noting that service to motherland is not limited by the two years’ service in army.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan