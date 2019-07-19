Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-07-19

YEREVAN, 19 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 July, USD exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 476.48 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.42 drams to 535.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 7.56 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.75 drams to 596.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 111.94 drams to 21714.18 drams. Silver price is up by 6.47 drams to 245.57 drams. Platinum price is up by 109.11 drams to 12929.39 drams.