Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 July

Asian Stocks - 19-07-19


TOKYO, 19 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 19 July:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 2.00% to 21466.99 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.94% to 1563.96 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.79% to 2924.20 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.07% to 28765.40 points.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration