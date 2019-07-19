Asian Stocks - 19-07-19
TOKYO, 19 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 19 July:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 2.00% to 21466.99 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.94% to 1563.96 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.79% to 2924.20 points, and HANG SENG is up by 1.07% to 28765.40 points.
