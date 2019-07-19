Member of Supreme Judicial Council submits resignation

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Judge member of the Supreme Judicial Council Nakhshun Tavaratsyan has submitted resignation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Supreme Judicial Council.

She was elected Supreme Judicial Council member in 2018, but submitted resignation at that time and was sworn-in as Member of the Council on July 11.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan