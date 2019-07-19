Armenian Ambassador to Georgia meets with governor of Kvemo Kartli

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan on July 19 met with governor of Kvemo Kartli Shota Rekhviashvili, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Ambassador was interested in the state assistance program provided to the Armenian-populated Karmir (Red) village in Georgia’s Marneuli region affected by the recent hail and stated that he attaches great importance to this issue because the village residents suffered great damages.

The governor said assistance has already been provided for the renovation of roofs and is still in process.

The sides agreed to pay a joint visit to the village to get acquainted with the results of the restoration works.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan