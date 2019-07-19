Alexis Ohanian to moderate panel at WCIT 2019 in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder Alexis Ohanian will moderate a panel at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) which will take place in Yerevan, Armenia, on October 6-9.

“Great news to brighten up your week! Alexis Ohanian Sr., co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital, is going to moderate a panel discussion during WCIT2019. Alexis now helps pave the path for brand new startups with fresh ideas”, the WCIT 2019 said on Facebook.

WCIT is the signature event of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA), a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90% of the industry.

For 40 years, technology leaders—CEOs and investors, policymakers and government officials, academics and technologists—have joined in this annual event to discuss the state of the industry, where it is headed and what it means for our future.

The Congress will be held in Yerevan, Armenia from October 6 to 9 and will include sessions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and smart cities to cybersecurity, climate change, and more.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan