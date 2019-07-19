Ruben Vardazaryan elected President of Supreme Judicial Council
YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia today organized the election of the President of the Council.
The Council elected Ruben Vardazaryan as President in a secret voting, the SJC told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
