Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Argentina

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on July 19 received Ambassador of Argentina Gonzalo Urriolabeitia who completes his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian thanked the Ambassador for the efforts made aimed at deepening and strengthening the Armenian-Argentine mutual partnership.

The sides highlighted the constant development of relations between the two countries and the complete use of opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation, stating that the Armenian-Argentine community always played a role in this process.

The Ambassador of Argentina said he leaves Armenia with warm memories and will remain the country’s good friend.

