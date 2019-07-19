PM personally tests food quality during visit to military unit

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited a military unit of the defense ministry located in Armavir province on July 19.

The PM personally tested the quality of food during a lunch with soldiers.

“The defense ministry is currently testing a program of providing food to soldiers with a new procedure by the public-private partnership. We came here to see how the process is going on and will introduce it to you”, the PM said.

After tasting the food, the PM said the difference is great.

“There is a great difference in the quality. A very high-quality food is provided. Both the types and quality are on a very high level”, Pashinyan said.

The PM was accompanied by Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan