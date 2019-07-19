Armenian Speaker of Parliament meets with U.S. Congressmen in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the U.S. Members of Congress in Washington. Eliot Engel, Frank Pallone Jr, Jackie Speier and others were among them, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The Congressmen welcomed the democratic changes that took place in Armenia and expressed readiness to support the development of the Armenian-American agenda.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan