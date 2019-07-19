Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 July

Armenia, Spain’s Málaga discuss development prospects of relations in several fields


YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Spain Vladimir Karmirshalyan visited Málaga on a working visit on July 16-17, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian Ambassador met with the city authorities, the representatives of education and science field and the Armenian community.

The Armenian Ambassador and Mayor of Málaga Francisco de la Torre Prados discussed the possibility to establish sister ties between Málaga and any Armenian city, as well as the development prospects of economic, educational, scientific and sports ties between Armenia and the Spanish city.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration