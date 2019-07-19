Armenian Embassy in Russia releases details over evacuated passengers of Moscow-Yerevan flight

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Russia informs that two of the passengers evacuated from Boeing 747 operating Moscow-Yerevan flight are still in a Russian hospital.

The Embassy said the citizens are under doctors’ control.

The crew of the NordWind Airlines Boeing 747 ordered passengers to evacuate due to a ‘strange smell’ in the cabin.

“At 00:45 Moscow time, strange smell was reported in the cabin as flight N4-477 SVO-EVN B738 (VPBSZ) was accelerating on the runway. The crew aborted the takeoff, left the runway, turned off the engines and organized the evacuation of passengers (162 adults, 11 children) using inflatable slides”, the company said.

According to the Sheremetyevo Airport’s online schedule, flight N4-477 departed at 05:19 and is expected to arrive to Armenia’s capital Yerevan at 09:00 Moscow time.

145 passengers were registered for the flight, 28 decided to cancel their journey.

According to earlier reports, eight passengers were slightly injured during the evacuation, suffering mostly from scratches and bruises.