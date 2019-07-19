Aurora Humanitarian Initiative launches #AraratChallenge global crowdfunding campaign

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced the #AraratChallenge, a new crowdfunding campaign aimed at supporting those in urgent need of basic humanitarian aid around the world, IDeA Foundation told Armenpress.

The #AraratChallenge is a video-based crowdfunding campaign set to increase the impact and reach of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, whose projects combat poverty, improve healthcare and provide education to those in need. This call-to-donate seeks to inspire and engage people to embrace Aurora’s mission of empowering successive generations of humanitarians.

At the core of the campaign is Mount Ararat, a universal symbol of renewal and second chances. Just as the 100,000 Armenian orphans that survived the Genocide had a chance to start a new life, the #AraratChallenge provides an exceptional opportunity for everyone to join this movement and give a second chance to those who need it most.

“Mount Ararat is the biblical mountain where Noah’s ark is said to have landed and a crucial part of the story about humanity’s second chance. As we know, a century ago our ancestors were also given a second chance to survive the Armenian Genocide. Many people, including my grandfather, owed their survival to the generosity of others. One hundred years later, we founded the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity on behalf of the survivors and in gratitude to their saviors. We are committed to giving a second chance to those who are in need today. The #Ararat Challenge is a unique opportunity to continue the cycle of Gratitude in Action together,” said Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative kicks off the #AraratChallenge crowdfunding campaign today, July 19, 2019, inviting people from all over the world to take part in this movement and donate any sum, even $1 per month, to give a second chance to the vulnerable and destitute. All funds received in the form of donations will be directed to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative’s programs that directly benefit those in need.

“Everyone deserves a second chance, and the #AraratChallege is a call to help us give that chance to people around the world. I myself and many other Armenians are alive today only because some courageous and compassionatepeople saved our grandparents one hundred years ago. Today, we continue to see victims of violence, war and genocide around the world. Most often, children are the first victims of these heinous atrocities. And just as we sought help a century ago, today we can be those that help; we can make a difference. Today, we are fortunate to have a turn at making the world a safer place for the generations to come. Join the #AraratChallenge and put your Gratitude into Action,” said Ruben Vardanyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

About the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative

Founded on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative seeks to empower modern-day saviors to offer life and hope to those in urgent need of basic humanitarian aid anywhere in the world and thus continue the cycle of giving internationally. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is Gratitude in Action. It is an eight-year commitment (2015 to 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide 1915-1923) to support people and promote global projects that tackle the needs of the most helpless and destitute and do so at great risk. This is achieved through the Initiative’s various programs: The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, the Aurora Dialogues, the Aurora Humanitarian Index, the Gratitude Projects and the 100 LIVES Initiative. The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is the vision of philanthropists Vartan Gregorian, Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan who have been joined by more than 440 new supporters and partners. Our Chair, Dr. Tom Catena, draws on his experience is a surgeon, veteran, humanitarian and the 2017 Aurora Prize laureate to spread the message of Gratitude in Action to a global audience. The Initiative welcomes all who embrace a commitment to our shared humanity.

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is represented by three organizations – Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Foundation, Inc. (New York, USA), the 100 Lives Foundation (Geneva, Switzerland) and the IDeA Foundation (Yerevan, Armenia).