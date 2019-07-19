President of Artsakh convenes consultation in Tigranakert

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened an enlarged consultation in Tigranakert dedicated to the issues of agriculture development and solution of the problems the sphere faced, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Minister of agriculture, director of the State Service of Emergency Situations, heads of relevant structures and regional administrations delivered corresponding reports.

In his concluding speech the Head of State gave instructions to the heads of the concerned bodies for proper solution of the issues under discussion, underlining the need for targeted and coordinated work by central, regional and local government officials.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan, members of the Cabinet, heads of regional administrations and other officials attended the consultation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan