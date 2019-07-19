Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs meets Armenian community representatives in Russia

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan on July 18 met with the representatives of Cilicia Armenia business club in Moscow, his Office told Armenpress.

The meeting took place at the Armenian Embassy in Russia.

During the meeting the founder and coordinator of the club Never Sargsyan said the Cilicia Armenian business club was established in 2014 and is a comprehensive platform for mutual partnership between the business owners, large companies and individual specialists. It is the only business platform at the international format which has representatives from Russia and Armenia.

In his remarks Zareh Sinanyan introduced Armenia’s policy on activities related to the Diaspora, the expected programs, issues of pan-Armenian significance, as well as the new acting style of his Office expecting the active participation of the Russian-Armenian organizations and the Armenian community.

The club representatives said they will continue implementing a number of infrastructure and investment programs in Armenia and Artsakh in the field of high technologies, ecology, tourism and agriculture.

Thereafter, Zareh Sinanyan met with the Armenian community representatives in the Embassy. Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan delivered welcoming remarks, attaching importance to the visit of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs to Russia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan