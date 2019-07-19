LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-07-19

LONDON, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 july:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.11% to $1839.00, copper price down by 0.72% to $5938.00, lead price stood at $1987.00, nickel price up by 1.93% to $14250.00, tin price down by 1.08% to $17840.00, zinc price up by 0.37% to $2469.00, molybdenum price up by 0.26% to $25750.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.