PM Pashinyan receives Prime Minister of the Australian State of New South Wales

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Gladys Berejiklian, the Prime Minister of the Australian State of New South Wales, who is in Armenia on a private visit.

''We are happy and proud of your activities in Australia. Today you are one of the most influential Armenian women in the world and it's a pleasure to have opportunity to meet you'', Nikol Pashinyan said. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Armenian PM hoped that as a result of the activities of Gladys Berejiklian the relations between Armenia and Australia will further develop and mutual interests will expand.

Gladys Berejiklian congratulated Nikol Pashinyan for the positive developments in Armenia and noted that the members of the Armenian community in Australia attentively follow the developments in the Motherland. She emphasized that unlike the previous years, this time she can notice great enthusiasm and belief towards future among the public.

Gladys Berejiklian presented her activities in New South Wales and told about the Armenian community in Australia.

The interlocutors exchanged views on developing cooperation between Armenia and Australia, strengthening Armenia-Diaspora links and the priorities of the Government of Armenia.

Gladys Berejiklian was re-elected Prime Minister of New South Wales on March 23, 2019. Her ancestors were orphans who survivied the Armenian Genocide.

New South Wales is one of the 8 states of Australia, with population of 8 million, 5 million of which live in Sydney.

