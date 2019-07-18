Zareh Sinanyan pays 1st foreign visit to Russia in the post of Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affai

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan visited the central office of the Union of Armenians in Russia in Moscow on July 18. He toured in the office, got acquainted with the works of different bodies operating under the Union and participated in the expanded-format session of the Union. Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan also participated in the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from he Ofifce of Zareh Sinanyan, greeting the Chief Commissioner, President of the Union of Armenians in Russia Ara Abrahamyan noted that he highly appreciates the visit of Zareh Sinanyan.

Thanking for the warm reception, Zareh Sinanyan emphasized that the Armenian Diasproa is of key importance for Armenia. According to the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Armenia-Diaspora relations are partnering and the Diaspora should have the acknowledgment that it's equally responsible for the Republic of Armenia, underlining that the only thing that can joint the multi-layered Diaspora is the state ideology.

Zareh Sinanyan highlighted the involvement of professional cadres of the Diaspora in the life of Armenia, agreeing with the remark that Armenia should carry out trainings for some specialists from Diaspora.

The participants of the meeting discussed the current situation of the Armenian community in Russia, the challenges facing them and highlighted the links of the community with the Motherland.

Afterwards, Zareh Sinanyan answered the questions of the participants.

Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan is in Moscow on a 5-day visit. This is his 1st foreign visit. He is scheduled to meet with representatives of community organizations, individuals, businessmen and religious leadership.

