Newly appointed Ambassador of Czech Republic delivers credentials to President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia Bedřich Kopecký delivered his credentials to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on July 18.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, Armen Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the diplomatic mission and wished him productive work.

Noting that the two countries have traditionally had close relations, the President highlighted the deepening of bilateral cooperation in various directions. He emphasized that Armenia, having signed a Comprehensive ad Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the EU, is also a member of the EAEU and can serve as a bridge between different markets.

The Ambasador said that there is great potential for deepening cooperation with Armenia particularly in the sphere of economy. He expressed readiness to maximally contrubute to the activation of bilateral relations, as well as deepning of cooperation in the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership.

Ambassador Bedřich Kopecký conveyed to President Sarkissian the warm wishes of President of the Czech Republic Miloš Zeman.

