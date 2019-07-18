Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-07-19

YEREVAN, 18 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 476.41 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.67 drams to 535.10 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.57 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.15 drams to 594.04 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 5.85 drams to 21602.24 drams. Silver price up by 3.28 drams to 239.1 drams. Platinum price down by 108.30 drams to 12820.28 drams.