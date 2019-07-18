Armenian FM participates in Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in Washington D.C.
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is taking part in the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in Washington D.C., Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.
While on a working visit in the United States, the Armenian FM met on July 16 with acting assistant secretary of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
