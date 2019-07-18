Constitutional Court suspends proceedings on Kocharyan’s application, applies to Venice Commission

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional Court of Armenia on July 18 made a decision to suspend proceedings of the cases for determining the compliance of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code with the Constitution based on the applications of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction and 2nd President Robert Kocharyan, the Constitutional Court told Armenpress.

“On July 18 the Constitutional Court of Armenia made a decision to apply to the European Court of Human Rights and the Venice Commission aimed at receiving an advisory opinion over the cases on “determining the compliance of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code with the Constitution of Armenia, based on the applications of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction and Robert Kocharyan. The Court also made a decision to suspend the proceedings of these cases until receiving responses based on the point 5 part 1 of Article 56 of the constitutional law on the Constitutional Court”, the statement says.