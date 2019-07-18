New Ambassador of Spain presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Spain to Armenia Fernando Valderrama Pareja (residence in Moscow, Russia) today presented his credentials to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, wishing productive diplomatic mission in Armenia.

The President said the friendly relations of the Armenian and Spanish peoples, who bear ancient cultural and Christian value system, have a centuries-old history and emphasized the need to intensify efforts to strengthen the mutually beneficial ties and develop the cooperation in different areas.

In his turn the Spanish Ambassador said he is happy to represent Spain in Armenia, noting that during his activities he met with Armenians almost everywhere and has a very warm attitude towards them.

The Ambassador said his activity will be directed for making Armenia and Spain more mutually recognizable through their cultures, histories and investment opportunities, as well as contributing to establishing active business ties.

The sides specifically highlighted the great cooperation potential in tourism sector, stating that Armenians and Spanish people can discover a lot for themselves both in Armenia and Spain. The partnership in high technologies was also considered as prospective according to the meeting participants.

