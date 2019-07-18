‘We should be able to generate material resources with forest preservation’ – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says we should be able to generate material resources by the preservation of forest.

“Sometimes there can be such an impression that for instance in Ijevan, Noyemberyan, Berd and Tumanyan regions all are engaged in cutting and selling wood. This is not so, it is within a very narrow circle of people who for long years have created certain layers via corruption links, a network, and in fact today we deal with this network”, the PM said during today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that all these persons will be held accountable and there wouldn’t be any compromise.

“I put a concrete task before the law enforcement system, this is the task of the Police, the National Security Service and the remaining law enforcement agencies. There wouldn’t be any compromise with an illegal activity, no one can talk to the Armenian government with blackmail. Implementing this in practice is the task of the law enforcement agencies”, the PM said.

He highlighted that today Tavush is one of the most dynamically developing provinces of Armenia in terms of tourism. “Hundreds of people from different countries visit here just for walking in forests, they are not interested in anything else and we should explain our compatriots that they can earn more money by not cutting the trees”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan