Armenian lawmakers participate in US Congress forum

WASHINGTON, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Leaders’ Forum of the House Democracy Partnership has kicked off in the library of the US Congress which is attended by speakers and members of parliaments of more than 10 countries.

Armenia’s delegation is also taking part in the Forum.

The main mission of the Commission of the US House of Representatives is to promote responsible and effective governance, strengthen the democratic institutions via assisting the parliaments of developing democratic countries.

Chairman of the Commission David Price and Co-Chair Vern Buchanan, who visited Armenia this year in April on a two-day visit, highlight the unique nature of this initiative.

“Visiting different countries, including Armenia, we always state that this is not a traditional congressional delegation. We are here to discuss not only bilateral issues, but also various issues existing in our countries and issues linked with our responsibility”, Congressman Price said.

“Our goal is to develop this partnership. Democracy, of course, is not perfect, but remains as the best form of governance”, Vern Buchanan said.

The Armenian lawmakers participating in the Forum highlight this initiative and Armenia’s inclusion to this Democracy Partnership Commission.

According to MP Edmon Marukyan, this mechanism can be used by Armenia for acquiring new friends, developing the Armenian-American relations, voicing its issues through different channels and finding ways to solve the problems.

In her turn MP Lilit Makunts highlights this initiative as an effective platform to establish news ties and deepen the relations.

