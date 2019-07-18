13 arrested over Ijevan incidents: Investigative Committee releases details

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. 13 people have been arrested in suspicion of conducing hooliganism, signature on not leaving has been chosen as a precautionary measure against 6 people following yesterday’s clashes in Armenia’s Ijevan town, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On July 17, a group of people blocked the Yerevanyan-Ijevanyan intersection in Ijevan town protesting against the toughening of fight against illegal logging. During that period, a group of people, deliberately violating the public order, showed a disrespectful attitude towards the Ijevan residents, insulted them and acted violently. In particular, they injured several police officers with the use of stones.

Criminal case has been launched.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.