Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 July

President of Artsakh attends event dedicated to prominent writer Maxim Hovhannisyan’s 85th birthday


YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 18 attended the evening dedicated to the 85th birthday anniversary of prominent writer and publicist Maxim Hovhannisyan which was held in Stepanakert's Culture and Youth Palace, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




