Illegal logging will be stopped with utmost determination - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Illegal logging will be suspended with the utmost determination, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“We will stop the illegal logging with the strongest determination. Those found guilty for yesterday’s events, as well as the organizers of illegal logging will be punished in the strongest terms”, Pashinyan said.

On July 17 citizens who blocked the road in Ijevan clashed with the police as a result of which police officers and citizens were injured. Police Chief of Armenia Valery Osipyan is currently in Ijevan over the case.

