Members of Initiative group elected during meeting in Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. A spiritual meeting took place in the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul dedicated to the organization of the election of a new Armenian Patriarch, the Patriarchate told Armenpress.
The session was chaired by patriarchal locum tenens Bishop Sahak Mashalian.
The members of the Initiative group were elected during the meeting, a total of 15 members.
The Initiative group is the body responsible for organizing the election process of the new Patriarch.
Patriarch Mesrob II died in March 2019.
On July 4 Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected patriarchal locum tenens who is going to head the whole election process.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan