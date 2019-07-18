Members of Initiative group elected during meeting in Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. A spiritual meeting took place in the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul dedicated to the organization of the election of a new Armenian Patriarch, the Patriarchate told Armenpress.

The session was chaired by patriarchal locum tenens Bishop Sahak Mashalian.

The members of the Initiative group were elected during the meeting, a total of 15 members.

The Initiative group is the body responsible for organizing the election process of the new Patriarch.

Patriarch Mesrob II died in March 2019.

On July 4 Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected patriarchal locum tenens who is going to head the whole election process.

