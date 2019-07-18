Deputy PM Avinyan meets with famous ethnic Armenian philanthropist Aso Tavitian

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan on July 16 had a working meeting with famous ethnic Armenian philanthropist Aso Tavitian, the deputy PM said on Facebook.

The meeting was also attended by Carnegine Corporation President Vartan Gregorian, Metlife insurance company’s former president Steven Kandarian and Insight Venture Partners Managing Director Peter Sobiloff.

“At the request of the meeting participants I thoroughly introduced Armenia’s economic reform agenda, development vision, the government’s priorities and existing challenges. Taking into account the great contribution of the Tavitian Foundation and especially Aso Tavitian in educating future’s leaders for Armenia, as well as the latter’s achievements in the IT sector, I handed over the certificate of the Honorary Doctor of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia to Mr. Tavitian made by the decision of the NPUA Scientific Council”, Avinyan said.

