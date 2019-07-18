LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-07-19
LONDON, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 july:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1837.00, copper price stood at $5981.00, lead price stood at $1987.00, nickel price stood at $13980.00, tin price stood at $18035.00, zinc price stood at $2460.00, molybdenum price up by 0.17% to $25684.00, cobalt price stood at $29000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
