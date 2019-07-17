Pashinyan clarifies goals of conducting vetting

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thinks the goal of vetting is creating independent, impartial court, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) Armenia service.

“Vetting means checking the competence of anyone. For me vetting is something that after that process we have a court which makes a decision and we say that our court has made a decision, it’s our court, we know it’s independent, impartial . The goal is not just conducting vetting, but having such a court”, Pashinyan said.

