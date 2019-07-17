Nikol Pashinyan does not consider Robert Kocharyan a political prisoner

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan does not consider 3rd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan accused of overthrowing the constitutional order a political prisoner, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) Armenia service.

“All those who say that Robert Kocharyan is a political prisoner say that I have the right to bring the Armenian Armed Forces and tanks to Yerevan and crush any opposition manifestation under the track-layers. If I have no right to do it, it means Robert Kocharyan cannot be a political prisoner”, Pashinyan said.

Kocharyan, along with several other former officials, is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional Order” during the 2008 March protests in Yerevan when 8 protesters and 2 security officers died. The former President is accused of unlawfully ordering the military to intervene. He vehemently denies wrongdoing.

