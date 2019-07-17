Yerevan Mayor presents city development projects to President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited Yerevan City Hall on July 17. Mayor Hayk Marutyan presented to the President the ongoing and future development projects of the city. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the interlocutors exchanged views on development prospects of the city.

At the end of the meeting President Armen Sarkissian also talked to Yerevan's chief architect Arthur Meschian.

