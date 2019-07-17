Armenian Speaker of Parliament, US House Speaker discuss bilateral relations

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on July 16 met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi on the sidelines of the Leaders’ Forum in Washington D.C., the Parliament told Armenpress.

The Speaker of Parliament introduced the ongoing developments in Armenia and thanked Nancy Pelosi for the years-long investment in the Armenian-American relations.

Nancy Pelosi attached great importance to the recent democratic changes in Armenia.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues of bilateral interest.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan