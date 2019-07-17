Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Armenian Speaker of Parliament, US House Speaker discuss bilateral relations


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on July 16 met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi on the sidelines of the Leaders’ Forum in Washington D.C., the Parliament told Armenpress.

The Speaker of Parliament introduced the ongoing developments in Armenia and thanked Nancy Pelosi for the years-long investment in the Armenian-American relations.

Nancy Pelosi attached great importance to the recent democratic changes in Armenia.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues of bilateral interest.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

10:57, 07.10.2019
Viewed 3173 times
Deputy PM Grigoryan welcomes EU's Tusk in Armenia

15:33, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2771 times
Yerevan subway to restore operation after problem with power supply is solved

14:10, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2732 times
NK conflict does not have military solution – EU’s Tusk

09:15, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2561 times
European Stocks - 09-07-19

18:19, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2303 times
This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration