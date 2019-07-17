Making state procurement system flexible: Pashinyan chairs consultation

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held today in the government of Armenia led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The current situation of the state procurement process and the process of ongoing works directed to the reforms were discussed during the consultation.

“Why we are specifically interested in the state procurement system? What we need to do and what result we want to achieve? We want for the state procurement system to be reformed in a direction so that it will be flexible and mobile as much as possible, but at the same time will maintain the fair competition principle and will be free of corruption phenomena, and will guarantee the quality of state resource expenditure and the received result. During this period several debates were taken place, and according to one viewpoint, our today’s system, in fact, is in accordance with these standards, it’s just necessary to raise its awareness level at the respective bodies, there is an opinion that these issues are not in the procurement sector and are more linked with the related procedures. I hope we will eventually find a solution to this debate during today’s discussion and will understand what we need to do and what the current situation is”, PM Pashinyan said.

Thereafter, finance minister Atom Janjughazyan thoroughly introduced the state procurement system, the existing issues and their solution opportunities.

The meeting participants exchanged views, the heads of the agencies introduced their observations and proposals aimed at facilitating and upgrading the state procurement procedures as much as possible.

The PM tasked the responsible officials to consistently continue the reforms of the field and present necessary legislative regulations.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan