Armenian family killed in Russia car crash
YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian family – two adults and two children, have been killed in a tragic car accident in Russia, Kubnews.ru reported.
Ford Transit driver lost control while travelling to the Russian resort town Gelendzhik and crashed into a tree.
The four persons killed in the crash came from Armenia: a 32-year-old man, his 28-year-old spouse and their two daughters aged 7 and 5.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
