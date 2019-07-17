Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Armenian family killed in Russia car crash


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian family – two adults and two children, have been killed in a tragic car accident in Russia, Kubnews.ru reported.

Ford Transit driver lost control while travelling to the Russian resort town Gelendzhik and crashed into a tree.

The four persons killed in the crash came from Armenia: a 32-year-old man, his 28-year-old spouse and their two daughters aged 7 and 5.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




