Armenian deputy PM meets with Irish minister for children and youth affairs in New York

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is in New York to take part in the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, on July 15 met with Ireland’s minister for children and youth affairs Katherine Zappone, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The sides stated that there is a huge potential for deepening the bilateral relations. They discussed issues relating to expanding the mutual cooperation at international platforms, in particular the UN, boosting the parliamentary diplomacy, forming economic agenda, etc.

Deputy PM Avinyan highlighted the prospects of establishing partnership with Ireland in the IT field, for which the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology, to take place in Yerevan, is an appropriate occasion. The deputy PM also talked about the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies which has become Armenia’s unique brand in the world.

The Irish minister said Ireland is ready to share its experience and knowledge with the Armenian partners.

The sides also discussed the Armenia-EU cooperation. In this context the deputy PM highlighted the development of human capital and the importance of launching talks with the EU over the visa liberalization.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan