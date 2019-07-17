Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Putin congratulates Merkel on 65th birthday


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished German Chancellor Angela Merkel a happy 65th birthday, the Kremlin press service said in a statement, reports TASS.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call wished German Chancellor Angela Merkel a happy 65th birthday”, the statement reads. “Vladimir Putin had earlier sent her a message of greetings”, the Kremlin press service added.

In his message, Putin addressed Merkel as “dear Angela”. “Germany, Europe and the entire world appreciate your political leadership skills and years-long work as Federal Chancellor”, the message said.

“I value our relations that make it possible for us to frankly discuss any issues, including the most complicated ones. I will be pleased to continue maintaining dialogue and cooperation with you”, Putin added, wishing good health and success to Merkel.




