Artsakh defense minister, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council discuss security issues


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Artsakh, Defense Army commander, Major-General Karen Abrahamyan on July 17 received Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the current situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, as well as broad range of issues relating to the security of the two Armenian states.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s Secretary of the Security Council Arshavir Gharamyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




