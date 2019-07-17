Armenian National Security Service’s official Facebook page launched

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The press service of the National Security Service of Armenia has launched the NSS official Facebook page.

“Page and groups titled “National Security” exist in Facebook long ago which have nothing to do with the activity of the NSS of Armenia. From now on you can follow the activity of NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan, the official news of the Service, find interesting stories about the Armenian intelligence officers, their activities, exclusive historical exhibits in the NSS museum, as well as get acquainted with other important and interesting news relating to the Armenian national security through the NSS Facebook page”, the statement says.

