President of Artsakh receives secretary of Security Council of Armenia
YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 17 received secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.
Issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian republics in the security sphere were discussed during the meeting.
Artsakh Republic Security Council secretary Arshavir Gharamyan also attended the meeting.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
