PM Pashinyan congratulates Chancellor Merkel on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on birthday, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday, wishing happiness and new achievements in your responsible mission. During your tenure Germany’s consistent progress and strengthening are the vivid proofs of your high qualities as a leader. I highly value the support of Germany and the European Union in the implementation process of reforms launched in Armenia since the velvet revolution and hope that it will be continuous.

I warmly remember our meetings in Yerevan and Berlin which raised the friendly ties of Armenia and Germany to a new level. I am confident that the consistent implementation of our agreements will give a new quality to the Armenian-German dynamic partnership for the benefit of the welfare of our peoples.

Once again congratulations on your birthday! I wish peace, success and all the best to you and your family”, reads the Armenian PM’s congratulatory letter.

