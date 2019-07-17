Deputy PM Avinyan meets with members of Armenians in Banking and Finance network in NYC

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who is in New York to take part in the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, on July 15 held a round-table discussion with the members of Armenians in Banking & Finance network, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

In his remarks the deputy PM introduced the vision on Armenia’s development and the recent developments in the country’s economy. He expressed confidence that Armenia can overcome its resource and geographical limitations if the country’s development model is based on the infinity of mind and power of the idea because the human capital is the most important development component in the 21st century. Moreover, each individual should take a responsibility to develop his part.

Deputy PM Avinyan touched upon information and high technologies field, stating that Armenia can be in the frontline of the 4th industrial revolution via the development of high technological industry and startup ecosystem and strengthening of positions in global value chains.

Avinyan also introduced Armenian economy’s competitive advantages, the country’s actions aimed at improving business and investment climate, the vision on the development of civil aviation and tourism, etc.

Thereafter, the deputy PM held a Q&A session with the members of the network.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan