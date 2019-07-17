LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-07-19

LONDON, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.96% to $1837.00, copper price up by 0.27% to $5981.00, lead price up by 0.56% to $1987.00, nickel price up by 5.11% to $13980.00, tin price down by 0.82% to $18035.00, zinc price up by 1.67% to $2460.00, molybdenum price stood at $25640.00, cobalt price up by 3.57% to $29000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.