LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-07-19
LONDON, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.96% to $1837.00, copper price up by 0.27% to $5981.00, lead price up by 0.56% to $1987.00, nickel price up by 5.11% to $13980.00, tin price down by 0.82% to $18035.00, zinc price up by 1.67% to $2460.00, molybdenum price stood at $25640.00, cobalt price up by 3.57% to $29000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:08 Armenia is ambitious about its global role in the world – KCW Today’s article on Summit of Minds
- 09:04 European Stocks - 16-07-19
- 09:04 US stocks down - 16-07-19
- 09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-07-19
- 09:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 16-07-19
- 09:01 Oil Prices Down - 16-07-19
- 07.16-19:57 Government of Armenia to discuss size of support of March 1-2 victims
- 07.16-19:43 Venice Commission assesses cooperation with Armenian authorities fruitful – announcement
- 07.16-19:21 Robert Kocharyan's lawyers file another cassation complaint
- 07.16-19:11 Artsakh's President visits "Karkar" tourism recreation complex
- 07.16-19:00 Number of foreign visitors to Armenia rises by 14.4%
- 07.16-18:09 Russian frontier guards prevent drug trafficking to Armenia
- 07.16-17:34 Pashinyan receives co-chair of Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France Ara Toranian
- 07.16-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-07-19
- 07.16-17:22 Asian Stocks - 16-07-19
- 07.16-16:39 Armenian Ambassador’s article published at Diplomatic World magazine
- 07.16-15:25 Armenian FM to depart for US on working visit
- 07.16-15:24 Armenian Speaker of Parliament touches upon sanctions on Iran during discussion in US
- 07.16-14:43 President of Artsakh chairs Cabinet meeting
- 07.16-13:55 US House to vote on resolution condemning Trump’s “racist comments”
- 07.16-13:12 Inecobank and EFSE expand access to financing for micro and small enterprises in Armenia
- 07.16-12:39 Photo exhibition of ARMENPRESS and BelTA on 1988 Spitak earthquake to open in Minsk
- 07.16-12:33 Armenian Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan’s interview published at The Baltic Times
- 07.16-11:42 Pakistan re-opens airspace for civil aviation
- 07.16-10:16 Armenian PM’s wife attends charity performance in Yerevan Puppet Theatre
- 07.16-10:04 US plans to discuss possibility of new nuclear arms treaty at consultations with Russia
- 07.16-10:00 6.1 magnitude quake strikes south of Indonesia’s Bali
- 07.16-09:48 Armenian citizen arrested in Georgia for attempting to transfer radioactive substances to Russia
- 07.16-09:01 European Stocks - 15-07-19
- 07.16-08:59 US stocks up - 15-07-19
- 07.16-08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-07-19
- 07.16-08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 15-07-19
- 07.16-08:55 Oil Prices Down - 15-07-19
- 07.15-19:41 PM Pashinyan hosts Michael Mikhani, 6-year old child who wanted to meet the PM
- 07.15-19:04 PM Pashinyan’s spokesperson comments on Venice Commission protocol
10:57, 07.10.2019
Viewed 3013 times Deputy PM Grigoryan welcomes EU's Tusk in Armenia
15:33, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2632 times Yerevan subway to restore operation after problem with power supply is solved
14:10, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2607 times NK conflict does not have military solution – EU’s Tusk
09:15, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2428 times European Stocks - 09-07-19
18:19, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2276 times This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank