Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 16-07-19


NEW YORK, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals prices for 16 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of gold futures is down by 0.61% to $1406.20, silver futures is up by 1.76% to $15.64, while platinum futures is down by 0.15% to $844.30.

The measurement unit is 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams).

New York’s NYMEХ (New York Merchantile Exchange) is a US futures market founded in 1882. Currently trade is carried out by the exchange’s two divisions, the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division, the first one designed for trades of oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions, the second one for gold, silver, copper and aluminum.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

10:57, 07.10.2019
Viewed 3013 times
Deputy PM Grigoryan welcomes EU's Tusk in Armenia

15:33, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2632 times
Yerevan subway to restore operation after problem with power supply is solved

14:10, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2607 times
NK conflict does not have military solution – EU’s Tusk

09:15, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2428 times
European Stocks - 09-07-19

18:19, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2276 times
This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration